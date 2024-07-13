The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $260.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

