The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379,769 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $103,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.75. 1,075,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.