The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. 4,019,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

