The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

