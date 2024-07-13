The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.
J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %
J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
