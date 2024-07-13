The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.02 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73). 14,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 554,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

