The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,061. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

