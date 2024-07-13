The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 110.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.