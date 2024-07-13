The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Timken by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.