The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Update

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,727.0 days.
United Laboratories International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ULIHF remained flat at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. United Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
About United Laboratories International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Laboratories International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.