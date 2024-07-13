Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 10.4%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 181,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 775,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.