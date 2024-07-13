Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 3.2 %

Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

