Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 3.2 %
Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tian Ruixiang
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.