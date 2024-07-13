TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Aspen Technology worth $44,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.84. 226,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,997. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -442.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.