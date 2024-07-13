TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of ACV Auctions worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at $590,171.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock worth $12,736,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,685. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

