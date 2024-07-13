TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,176 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.5%

VCTR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 281,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

