TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $94,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $517,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.38. 531,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,491. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $279.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

