TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224,075 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,967,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $59.63. 559,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Get Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.