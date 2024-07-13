TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 20,478 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Universal Display worth $30,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 1.5 %

Universal Display stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.37. The stock had a trading volume of 212,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,583. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $226.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.