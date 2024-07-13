TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 53,212 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,212 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $51,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $318,822,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. 1,325,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,794. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

