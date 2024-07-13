TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.07. 948,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

