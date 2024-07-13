TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,065 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $61,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 2,772,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

