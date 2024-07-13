TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $68,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $24.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $855.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,998. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $876.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.62 and a 200 day moving average of $704.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

