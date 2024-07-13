Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 13,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

