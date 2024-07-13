TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Down 4.4 %

TMCWW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

