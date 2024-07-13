TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Stock Down 4.4 %
TMCWW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About TMC the metals
