Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $25.08 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00012478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and $164.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.58 or 1.00028530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068232 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,936,073 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,875,070.119629 with 2,506,828,683.9504604 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.3398183 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $248,921,696.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.