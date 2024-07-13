Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCJH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 401,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.