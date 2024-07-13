Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
