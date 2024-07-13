Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.