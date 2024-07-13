ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the June 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 43.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,984. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

