Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Shares of Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.97.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
