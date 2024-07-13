Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

