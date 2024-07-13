Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,889.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
TYHOF stock remained flat at $19.37 during midday trading on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.
About Toyota Tsusho
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.