TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

