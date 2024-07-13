Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a growth of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Trevena
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,363. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.