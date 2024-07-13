Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a growth of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,363. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

