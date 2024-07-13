TrueFi Trading 28% Higher Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $144.63 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,850,972 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,153,850,971.5408316 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13171865 USD and is up 9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $34,617,506.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

