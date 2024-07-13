Truist Financial Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $104.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

