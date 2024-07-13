Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWST. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TWST opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

