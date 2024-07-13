U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,322 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $117,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,190,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,534,000 after buying an additional 315,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

