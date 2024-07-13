U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.42% of U.S. Silica worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 777,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 447,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA remained flat at $15.46 during trading on Friday. 1,509,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

