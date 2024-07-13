Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.59. Approximately 2,167,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,853,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

