UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.52.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.