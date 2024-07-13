UBS Group Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

