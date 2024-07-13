UBS Group Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $12.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

