UBS Group Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

