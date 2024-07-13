UBS Group Raises Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.