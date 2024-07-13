UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4574 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. UCB’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

