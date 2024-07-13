Ultra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $960,066.69 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and $960,066.69 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,795.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.29 or 0.00633450 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00067265 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010545 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10467604 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,112,394.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

