Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 59,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

