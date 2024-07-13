Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.53

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.53 and traded as low as $21.55. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 5,691 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

