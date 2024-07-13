Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

