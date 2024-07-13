Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uniper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $44.06 during midday trading on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $154.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.
Uniper Company Profile
