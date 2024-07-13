United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

UBCP remained flat at $12.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,098.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.